LCC President Matt Seimears Voted Out by Board of Trustees—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

In a special meeting last evening, the Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire LCC President Matt Seimears, ending his contract effective immediately. In a message sent out to the campus community, Board President Marc Silva called this a termination for “convenience,” which allows the board to end a contract without cause or fault.

The decision came after over an hour of executive session and after Dr. Seimears was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month for what the board called a “personnel matter.”

Following that decision, the board appointed Kristen Finnell, the Vice President of Instruction, to serve as the college’s interim president.

Dr. Seimears started with LCC just two years ago, in January of 2024.

No further details on the decision have been released at this time.