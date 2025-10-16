Roberta Kessell Riggan: January 17, 1937 — October 11, 2025

KELSO- Roberta Kessell Riggan, lovingly known to her family and friends as Bert, was born on January 17, 1937, in Oregon City, Oregon. She departed from this world on October 11, 2025, in Kelso, Washington, leaving behind a tapestry of cherished memories and a legacy of love that will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.

A proud graduate of Rainier Union High School, Bert furthered her education at the Oregon Institute of Technology. Her intelligence and self-reliance were hallmarks of her approaching life with vigor and determination. She established herself as an accomplished Personnel Manager at JC Penney Co., a role through which she exemplified her commitment to others and her deep-seated generosity.

Bert’s zest for life was evident in her many passions. She found joy in writing poetry and painting, often drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature that surrounded her. Her garden was a testament to her love for growing flowers, and she delighted in feeding the birds that visited. Bert was a dedicated fan of the Seattle Seahawks, sharing her enthusiasm for the game with friends and family alike.

Her warmth and kindness were highlighted by her unwavering faith in Jesus, which deeply influenced her life. Bert was always ready to lend a helping hand, often expressing her gratitude when others offered their support during challenging times. Her remarkable sense of humor brought laughter and joy to moments shared with loved ones.

Bert is survived by her devoted sister, Sandi Kessell Ziegelmeyer, and her beloved nephew, Ryan Ziegelmeyer, along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews who will forever remember her love and encouragement. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James Riggan, and her parents, Ben and Mamie Kessell, alongside her siblings Bill, Myrt, Carl, and Joe.

The family invites all those who knew and loved Bert to join them for her Celebration of Life on October 17, 2025, at 2 PM at the Rainier United Methodist Church in Rainier, Oregon. It will be an opportunity to honor her spirit, share stories, and reminisce about the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. Bert’s kindness, humor, and warmth will be profoundly missed yet cherished in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life.