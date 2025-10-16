Longview Police Seeking Suspect in Oct. 4th Fatal Hit & Run—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Longview earlier this month.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. on October 4th to reports of a severely injured man near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Washington Way, close to Bruno’s Pizza. The victim, Howard Eby, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. He was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shelby Toland of Longview. Police say Toland’s vehicle has been recovered and is in their possession, but Toland remains at large.

Anyone with information about Toland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Matt Hartley at (360) 442-5865. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Longview Police Department’s tip line: (360) 431-6397