Robert Charles Bradley: December 20, 1950 – October 6, 2025

LONGVIEW- Robert Charles Bradley was born to Arlene (Lowe) and Harry Bradley on December 20, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas and passed from life on October 6, 2025 in Longview, Washington. Robert leaves behind his wife Gail Bradley of 25 years, Daughter Sharon Perry (Doug), Son John Bradley, Grandson Nathan Walker, Grand Daughter Lillian Walker and Great Granddaughter Aubrey Walker. He was previously married to Lavonne Newburn.

Robert served in the Navy from 1969-1973 during the Vietnam War. Robert retired from Weyerhauser in 2017. Robert was a member of the Longview Eagles and Longview Pioneer Lions and was active in both organizations. In his youth he was part of the Longview Jaycee’s. He will be remembered by many of whom he met. The family thanks all who send their condolences, it is very much appreciated.