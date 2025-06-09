Robert William West: January 9, 1941 — June 1, 2025

LONGVIEW- Robert William West, beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away on June 1, 2025, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 84. Born on January 9, 1941, in Carmichael, California, Bob lived a rich and full life marked by creativity, dedication, and service.

Bob pursued a distinguished career as a free-lance technical illustrator, lending his talents to various aerospace and engineering companies across Southern California and beyond. After relocating to Longview in 1992, he continued his professional journey with Weyerhaeuser, where his commitment to excellence and artistic vision shone brightly. Friends and colleagues remember Bob not only for his skill but also for his enthusiasm for technology; he was an avid follower of the latest advancements in equipment and software, which he integrated into his passionate work on technical drawings.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bob proudly served in the US Navy for six years, earning a Good Conduct Medal. He often reflected on his military service with both pride and humor, cherishing the experiences and lessons learned during that time.

Bob’s family remembers him as a creative and artistic soul with a profound appreciation for life. He leaves behind a loving family that includes his sister, Azell (William) Shirley; his son, Robert West; his step-daughter, Jayme King; step-sons Scott (Sophie) and James King; and his cherished granddaughter, Cloe Fortier-King. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Barbara Vahey and Kathleen Mobilia, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in passing by his wife, Patty King West; his parents, James and Zella (Craft) West; his brothers Clifford, Edward, and James West; his sister Dorothy West; and his brother-in-law, Robert Vahey.

Bob’s legacy of creativity, service, and love for his family will forever be remembered by all who knew him. His artistic contributions, cherished family memories, and the warmth of his spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of many.