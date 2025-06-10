Delays on Northbound I-5 Near Kalama Today—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers headed north on I-5 near Kalama today should be prepared for potential delays. The Washington State Department of Transportation says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement between Kalama River Road (milepost 32.9) and milepost 33.5.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will use a “grind and inlay” method—removing the damaged top layer of pavement and replacing it with fresh asphalt. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and stay alert in the work zone.