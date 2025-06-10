Brush Fire Along Freeway Between Woodland & Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

Delays on Northbound I-5 Near Kalama Today—Klog 100.7 NewsJune 10, 2025
Traffic on northbound I-5 was backed up for miles yesterday afternoon between Woodland and Kalama due to a brush fire that broke out in the center median near the railroad tracks.
The fire was first reported around 2:10 p.m. at milepost 25. Fire crews shut down the left lane while they worked to contain the flames. It’s not clear exactly when the fire was fully extinguished, and the cause is still under investigation.