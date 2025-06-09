Stefanie Ganen Hoyt: July 23, 1970 — May 25, 2025

LONGVIEW- Stefanie Hoyt, 54, passed away away peacefully at home May 25. She is survived by her 2 children, Andrew, of Longview, and Emily, of Phoenix, AZ, as well as her extended family and many friends. Stefanie loved being a mother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher. Whatever she did, she gave it her all. Her calling was as a teacher, mentor and friend to all that crossed her path. She had a strong faith in God that was evident in every interaction with others. She was a good listener and always gave wise advice. Her interests including kayaking, gardening, reading and tennis. She enjoyed the solitude, but mostly the company of being in a small group of friends, relaxing and laughing. Life seemed to be more special with Stefanie, no matter what you were doing. She will be very missed. We love you, Stef!