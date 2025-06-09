Cole Escola Wins Tony for Best Actor in a Play—Klog 100.7 News

A local star received a major honor during last night’s Tony Awards. R.A. Long High School graduate Cole Escola won the Tony for Best Actor in a Play for their performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Escola, who was born in Clatskanie, began their acting journey at local venues like Stageworks Northwest. Not only did they star in Oh, Mary!—they also wrote the play, which has been running since early 2024. Escola recently returned to the production after taking a brief break.