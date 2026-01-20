Robert ‘Bob’ Salisbury: May 3, 1932 – January 16, 2026

ST. HELENS- Robert “Bob” Dale Salisbury was born on May 3, 1932 to Ralph and Regina Salisbury in Centralia Kansas.

The Salisbury family moved to Salem, Oregon when Bob was in elementary school. He graduated from a Salem High School. During this time, his church group went to SIlver Creek Falls with the Woodburn Church of God youth group, and met his future wife, Marcelynn (Marcy) Kuns. That summer, he enrolled at Pacific Bible College (now Warner Pacific University) in Portland, Oregon where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Theology. In 1953, they wed at the Woodburn Church of God.

With hearts for ministry, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon where Bob was Associate Pastor. They share many stories of God’s faithful provision during their time in the Roseburg community. Their first child, Sedrick (Rick), was born in Roseburg in 1957. Bob was invited to join the St. Helens community to teach a children’s ministry release-time program called “Chapel on Wheels.” He shared the love of Jesus with thousands of children through this program over the next 15 years. In 1959, daughter DeAnn was born, and youngest daughter Lori was born in 1962. During this time, Bob and Marcy built their family home on Sykes Road. To supplement his ministry income, Bob built custom, quality cabinets, had a paper route, and drove a truck.

Over the years, he remained active in children’s ministries, as Christian Education Director at Sunset Park Community Church, as managers at the Christian Youth Camp “Camp White Branch,” and as Director at Snoopeeland Child Development Center.

Bob & Marcy were travel companions and went on many international mission trips to Brazil, Costa Rica, Australia, New Zealand and England. They also travelled for leisure. Bob loved to take photos and had epic slide show presentations after each trip.

Bob enjoyed a full life of family, faith and adventure. In retirement, he kept busy with construction projects, building a retirement home on Loomis Lake in his 70s. In his 80s, he served the Long Beach Peninsula by chopping and delivering firewood to “the old people.” Bob and Marcy volunteered for His Supper Table for over 10 years. He developed friends everywhere he went, and added them to his prayer list. At every age, he maximized the use of his God-given skills, and always had a recliner waiting for him at the end of the day. In his 90s, he enjoyed watching and feeding the squirrels, birds and deer and texting photo updates to the family group chat.

He is survived by devoted wife of 73 years, Marcy, and his sister Deloris Wyant of Tennessee as well as his son, Rick (Brenda) Salisbury, DeAnn (Dave) Marble and son-in-law Charlie (Tammy) King. Thirteen call him Grandpa and he relished in his fifteen great grandchildren.

Predeceased by sisters Mae Starnes and Mary Davis, daughter Lori King, daughter-in-law Julie (Eaton) Salisbury and great grandson Ike Ford.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2:00pm at Sunset Park Community Church in St. Helens. A reception with memory sharing and Bob’s favorite cookies will immediately follow.

Donations may be made to Sunset Park Community Church.

Livestream will be available at this link.