Roberta M. Wood: April 22, 1937 – Dec. 2, 2025

ST. HELENS- Roberta Wood was born April 22, 1937 in Stayton, Oregon and passed away December 2, 2025 in Green Valley AZ. surrounded by family after a long battle with lung disease.

Roberta was the oldest of 2 children born to Edward and Margaret Streff. She is survived by her husband Douglas Wood, brother Dr. Charles Streff of Stow MA

Children Rosanne Bellisle (John), Darren Wood (Leslie), Jason Wood along with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Roberta along with her husband Doug resided in St Helens Oregon for 30 years, they retired to Sisters Oregon for 10 years before moving to Green Valley in 2010.

Roberta began her working career as Office Manager for her parents retail business, after moving to other locations and various business positions she took classes and graduated from Marylhurst University in 1985 while raising a family and working full time.

Her life from that point would be spent both professionally and as a volunteer in the service of others.

Professionally Roberta achieved the following positions, Director of Children’s Programs for Community Action Team of Columbia, Tillamook and Clatsop counties; Program Director for Oregon Child Development Fund, a fund of Oregon Community Foundation where she implemented many childcare training programs and monitored grants as they were awarded throughout the State of Oregon.

Roberta continued to volunteer her time generously even more so after retirement. She gave her time chairing and serving on Boards and Directorships, but also was down on the front lines serving meals and organizing volunteers.

Organizations that received her service over the years were Columbia County United Way; Sisters Oregon Habitat for Humanity, Southern Arizona Food Bank; St. Andrews Children’s Clinic of Nogales Arizona; State of Oregon Children Services and Oregon School Age Childcare Coalition.

Roberta dedicated her life to helping others. She was especially fond of working for the betterment of children’s life. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Sunset Hospice for the loving care they gave to Roberta.

A service will be held later in the spring at Columbia Memorial Gardens.