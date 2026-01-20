Margaret Belle Paulson Stansbury Gaddis: November 18, 1929 – January 5, 2026

ST. HELENS- Margaret Belle Paulson was born on November 18, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois to Paul Spencer and Florence Louise (Conant) Paulson. She passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2026 at the age of 96.

In 1932, the family moved from Chicago, Illinois to Rainier, Oregon, then to St. Helens, Oregon in 1933 where her father started Paulson Printing Company and the St. Helens Chronicle. She attended John Gumm Elementary School and later graduated from St. Helens High School in 1947.

She married Ray L. Stansbury on January 4, 1949. They had six sons: Paul 1949; Jeffrey 1952; Dwight 1953; Kenneth 1954; Todd 1960; and Lee “Pete” in 1963. She and Ray later divorced.

In 1979, she married Carl E. Gaddis. He had three children: Doug, Evan and Cheryl “Sis”. Margaret embraced them, and their families, as her own. Carl passed away in 2001.

Margaret worked for The Chronicle throughout her childhood years. After her marriage she worked for a dentist for a short time and gave baton lessons. In 1955, she went to work at the Chronicle, where she became head reporter, photographer and salesperson. In 1965, she got a part time job at the St. Helens School District as a secretary. Later, she became school district clerk and retired in1992.

She was a member of the St. Helens United Methodist Church in St. Helens, Oregon from the age of five until her passing.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren; hosting family functions, picnics and Christmas; meeting with friends; and attending church. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener as well as an expert cook and constant reader. Her special joy was being with her children and grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Florence Paulson; sister Paula Lou and brother Paul Spencer; and stepdaughter Cheryl (Andy) Carron.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Sherer and brother Robert “Pete” Paulson and her sons: Paul (Chris) Stansbury; Jeffrey Stansbury; Dwight (Jody) Stansbury; Kenneth (Kristi) Stansbury; Todd (Debbie) Stansbury; Lee “Pete” (Holly) Stansbury: and 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also, stepsons, Doug Gaddis and Evan (Bonita) Gaddis; 7 step grandchildren and 20 step great grandchildren.

She is much loved by her family and will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 560 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon on January 30, 2026 at 1 PM. Light refreshment will be served at the church. A private interment will be the following day at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Warren, Oregon.