Tavyn Oryan Fleming-Wallace: October 19, 2003 – January 13, 2026

ST. HELENS- Tavyn Fleming-Wallace passed away on January 13th, 2026 in Saint Helens at the age of 22. His life though short, left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Tavyn was the eldest of five through adoption and love. A role he embraced with pride. He is survived by his chosen parents Christina and Nathan Wallace, sister Kyla Fleming, Cousin-sister Cheyenne Jurkiewicz, cousin-brothers Malakai and Weston Wallace, and his biological father Cory Fleming. Tavyn’s uncle-grandpa, John Fleming, proceeded him in death.

Although the beginning of Tavyn’s life was rife with difficulties, he still had a passion for learning about the world and taking in experiences.

Tavyn loved fiercely. He loved his people and would drop everything for them on a dime. He spent his time fishing, camping, and starting fires in the rain.

The Packers ruled his sports world and his hat collection was how he displayed his fandom. The soundtrack of his life was varied and it was a way for him to connect with people no matter the age. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of geography and history and he used that knowledge to engage in flavorful debates. He was head strong, confident, and a natural born leader that enjoyed challenging authority.

Tavyn will be remembered as a passionate and empathetic man with a heart of gold and infectious smile. No matter what piece of Tavyn you knew, you won’t soon forget him.

We will take Tavyn to Alaska for his final resting place.

Service will be held at The Columbia River Foursquare Church February 28th. Doors open at 11:30, service starting at Noon.