Rebecca Marie Smith: December 13, 1957 – April 16, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Rebecca Marie (Hansen) Smith died April 16, 2025, at home in Castle Rock, WA. She was born on Friday the 13th of December 1957 in Aberdeen, WA. Becky grew up in Longview, WA with her parents, Marilyn and Robert Baldwin, and siblings, David Hansen, Kathy Hansen, John Hansen, and Bobby Baldwin.

She graduated from Mark Morris H.S. in 1976. Becky married Randy Smith on June 25, 1980. They had three children, Stephanie Smith, Gloria Smith, and Nick Smith. She was Mema to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Becky and Randy raised two of their grandkids, Mari-Lyn Smith and Bradlee Abbott.

Becky worked as a cook locally for 40 years and is probably best known from her more than 20 year run working in the restaurant at Triangle Bowl. She retired from working while at Walmart in 2021, when her husband, Randy, was murdered. She was very proud of her work and incredibly dedicated to every job she held. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, crafting, and crocheting in her free time.

Becky leaves behind her dad Bob, brothers John and Bob (Diane), her children, her grandchildren, and a large extended family. She is warmly remembered for her contributions to her family, her heartfelt writing, and her incredible meals. She is missed immensely.

Please join her family in celebrating Becky’s life on July 12, 2025, at 1pm. Gathering will be held at Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kelso, WA.