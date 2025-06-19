Paul Richie Named Regional Classified School Employee of the Year— Klog 100.7 News

A local school employee has received the honor of being named the 2025 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year by ESD 112. The award went to Paul Richie, the Facilities and Operations Supervisor at the Kelso School District.

The award recognizes transformative leadership, unwavering dedication, and impactful behind-the-scenes work. Regional Literacy Coordinator at ESD 112, Effie Triol, said, “Paul exemplifies the spirit of this award—his dedication to the district is evident through the work he does,” adding, “Through his leadership, Paul and his team have completed many projects that support both students and adults throughout the Kelso community.”

Richie has served the Kelso School District for 16 years. Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said, “Paul is the heartbeat of the Kelso School District. His vision for safety, his commitment to excellence, and his unwavering focus on student success have fundamentally elevated every school in our district.”

In his role, Richie leads a team of 55 maintenance and custodial professionals, managing over 3,500 maintenance requests each year with precision and urgency.

One of his most meaningful projects that Riche headed was the remodel of Rose Valley Elementary, the longest continuously occupied school site in Cowlitz County. Regarding that project, Richie said, “This wasn’t just a construction project; it was about restoring pride, honoring tradition, and reinforcing our district’s culture of excellence and respect for tradition.”

As a regional awardee, Richie will now be considered for the Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year award, presented by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).