Alley Closures in Longview Next Week—Klog 100.7 News

There will be three different alley closures in Longview next week as the Street Division performs concrete repairs by replacing concrete alley panels.

All three closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. the following Monday, June 30.

The first closure will be at 1116 15th Avenue, located behind Cascade Dental. The second will be at 1212 20th Avenue, just off Washington Way. The final closure will be at 2916 Colorado Street, near Cloney Park.

During all closures, traffic and waste collection will still be able to access the alleys from one end.