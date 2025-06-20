Man Gets 3 Months in Jail for Threatening to Blow Up Train in Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

The man who threatened to blow up an Amtrak train in Woodland—causing hours of delays—has been sentenced to three months in the Cowlitz County Jail.

The Daily News reports that 43-year-old Thomas Zito pleaded guilty to one count of making threats to bomb or injure property on June 5th.

Zito was arrested on January 24 after the train stopped at the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Goerig Road, blocking traffic as Woodland Police responded. Zito was allegedly threatening to kill everyone on the train and everyone in China and Afghanistan.

Zito later told police that the comments were meant as jokes.