Columbia County Marine Patrol Program Moves to Seasonal Schedule—Klog 100.7 News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says its Marine Patrol Program is no longer operating full-time and has shifted to a seasonal schedule.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley stated that the change is due to a lack of federal funding. He explained that, because of Oregon’s designation as a “sanctuary state,” federal funds are being withheld from the Oregon State Marine Board. The board, which does not receive state funding, has been forced to implement a 30% budget reduction.

Sheriff Pixley said in his release, “It is important to understand that these cuts are not the result of decisions made at the county level,” adding, “While we are committed to doing everything we can with the resources available, we believe that residents deserve transparency about the source of these challenges.”