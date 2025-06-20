Columbia County Burn Ban Going Into Effect Monday—Klog 100.7 News

A burn ban is going into effect across the river in Columbia County starting on Monday. Columbia River Fire & Rescue issued a joint press release this week alongside several other departments in the county, citing an increased threat of wildfires.

Recreational fires will still be allowed as long as they are contained within a designated fire pit. Fires must be no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height, and they must be at least 25 feet away from any flammable materials.

Here in Cowlitz County, no burn ban has been announced yet. However, a seasonal ban automatically takes effect each year from July 15 to September 30.