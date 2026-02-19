Ralph Estell Moffett: November 25, 1929 — February 9, 2026

LONGVIEW- Ralph Moffett was born in 1929, in Penrose, Colorado, and Jesus called him home on February 9th, 2026. He was 96 years old. He was the second of 4 children by Willard and Evelyn Moffett. In 1935 the family moved from Penrose to the mountain area near Westcliffe, Colorado. A year later, the family moved to Querida where Ralph attended school until 1941 when they moved to Winlock, Washington where they lived in a tent. Another year later, they would move to Kelso, Washington. Ralph would finish up his grade school years and then between attending school and working part time at Kelso Empire Drug Store, graduate from Kelso High School in 1947. Ralph would attend two more years of school at Lower Columbia College in Longview, and another three years of college at the University of Washington in Seattle where he graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. During the summer months of his college years, Ralph would work at the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company in Longview. A coworker at the mill introduced him to her stepdaughter, Delores Dumas. After graduation, Ralph was able to secure employment as a Pharmacist at the Kelso Rexall Drug Store. In 1953, Ralph and Delores were married at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview. In the mid 70’s, Rexall Drug Store closed and Ralph went to work as Head Pharmacist for the Longview, Fred Meyer where he worked until he retired in 1995. Ralph loved music and was prolific on the piano and violin. He loved art, antiques and travel.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Delores Moffett, his brothers Wellyn Moffett and Thomas Moffett and a son Richard Moffett. He is survived by a sister Mary (Moffett) Roundy of Kelso, a daughter, Suzanne (Moffett) Watson of Ridgefield, a son Ronald Moffett of Longview and a grandson Keith Watson of Vancouver.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 21st at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 402 Crawford Street, Kelso, Washington with a reception following.