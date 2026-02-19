Mildred Venita Shuff: August 17, 1931 — February 8, 2026

LONGVIEW- Mildred Venita Shuff, affectionately known as Milly, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2026, in Beaverton, Oregon. Born on August 17, 1931, in Oakland, California, she was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother whose kindness and dedication touched the lives of many.

Milly’s educational journey began at Lewiston High School, from which she graduated in 1949. She further pursued her academic goals and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from BIOLA, a reflection of her commitment to learning and faith. Throughout her life, Milly was a devoted member of her church community, actively participating in various ministries and sharing her passion for music by singing in the choir.

In her personal pursuits, Milly found joy in playing golf and traveling, and she had a lifelong love for crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Even after being slowed by a stroke in December 2015, which inhibited her ability to walk and talk, she exhibited remarkable resilience. Milly adapted her communication style and continued her passion for puzzles, successfully completing over 120 in her final years. Her determination allowed her to occasionally enjoy outings with family, creating cherished memories.

Milly’s family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her youngest sister Helen Willett and oldest sister Beverly Thompson. She leaves behind three loving children: son Doug Shuff, residing in Cornelius, Oregon; daughter Carol Bradley, who lives in Vancouver, Washington; and daughter Brenda Higa, who calls Kailua, Hawaii home. The legacy of Milly’s love extends to her four grandchildren—Chaffy Clemens, Daniel Shuff, Erin Bradley, and Philip Bradley—along with five great-grandchildren: Keely Clemens, Makinley Clemens, Daxton Shuff, Dylan Shuff, and Darcy Shuff.

Milly was predeceased by her beloved husband Weston Shuff, who passed away in 2013, and her sister Golda Wilson, who passed in 2011. Their memories remain indelibly etched in the hearts of all who knew them.

A viewing for Mildred will be held at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington, on February 24, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Following the viewing, a graveside service will take place at Longview Memorial Park at 1:00 PM, allowing family and friends to come together to honor her memory and celebrate her life.

Mildred Venita Shuff will be deeply missed yet fondly remembered for her unwavering spirit, her acts of love, and her ability to find joy in the simplest of things. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will carry forward her values of resilience, faith, and love.