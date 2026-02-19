Arrests Made in Ongoing Mark Morris Basketball Team Criminal Misconduct Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation at Mark Morris High School involving alleged criminal misconduct with players on the basketball team.

The Longview Police Department arrested two juveniles at around 8:07 a.m. on charges of 2nd Degree Rape, Unlawful Imprisonment with Sexual Motivation, Indecent Liberties with Forcible Compulsion, and Indecent Exposure. The release says that because the case involves minors, no identifying information will be released.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing; detectives are currently reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

In the release, the Longview Police Department also said they are reviewing mandatory reporting requirements of the school.

Chief Robert Huhta stated, “The safety of our students remains our first and highest priority. The Longview Police Department will continue to examine every aspect of this case thoroughly and objectively.”

The City of Longview and the Longview Police Department said that no further information can be given at this time.

If you have any information about criminal conduct, you are asked to contact the Longview Police Department.