Woodland E-Bike Collision—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Woodland Police Department is warning parents about children riding vehicles classified as electric motorcycles following an injury crash involving two juveniles last month.

Police say officers responded around 4:45 p.m. on May 23 to a collision involving an e-bike and a vehicle at Dike Access Road and Robinson Road. Two juveniles were riding the e-bike, and both suffered injuries that required hospitalization. Investigators determined the juvenile rider was at fault in the collision.

Further investigation found the vehicle was rated at more than 1,000 watts, meaning it did not meet the legal definition of an electric-assist bicycle. Instead, it was classified as an electric motorcycle, which requires registration and a properly licensed rider.

Because of the riders’ ages, an infraction was issued to the parent for allowing access to the vehicle.

Police are reminding the public that vehicles exceeding 750 watts are not considered standard e-bikes under state law and require registration, proper equipment, and a rider with a motorcycle permit or endorsement to be operated legally on public roads.