Deer vs. Car Crash on I-5 North of Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

For the second night in a row, there has been an injury crash on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Castle Rock. Last night’s crash involved a vehicle striking a deer in the roadway.

The Washington State Patrol says troopers responded around 9:49 p.m. to milepost 52 on southbound I-5. A deer reportedly jumped into the left lane from the median, causing a 2023 Toyota 4Runner driven by 38-year-old Kendra Watkins of Portland to collide with it.

Both the deer and the vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder. Watkins was the person who called 911, and when first responders arrived, she was found injured and transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Troopers say Watkins was wearing a seatbelt and that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.