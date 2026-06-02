Cort Carpenter Concert Nippon Benefit Concert—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Join KLOG, KUKN, Cort Carpenter, and Dakota Robins tonight at the Columbia Theatre for a special benefit concert supporting the families affected by the Nippon Dynawave disaster.

Carpenter helped organize the show on short notice, and tickets are limited. Tickets are $30 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the victims’ families. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through Columbia Theatre Ticket Sales.

The event is being made possible through a collaboration between the artists, the Longview McDonald’s franchises, the Columbia Theatre, and KLOG/KUKN.