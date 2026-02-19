James Faustin Brownlee: September 20, 1945 — February 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- James Faustin “Jim” Brownlee, age 80, of Denton, Montana, passed away on February 3, 2026. He was born on September 20, 1945, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, to Dorothy Brownlee. His father, Marcellus Brownlee, was killed in action several months before his birth, and he was raised by his mother and stepfather, John Koetting.

Jim was known for his independent spirit and his outgoing nature. From a young age, he demonstrated a self-reliant streak – often telling of how he secretly used the family car to deliver newspapers, leading to him receiving his first license at an unusually early age of 12. He rarely met a stranger and was comfortable striking up discussions wherever he went.

A Vietnam-era veteran, he proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1964, until his honorable discharge on February 3, 1970. He continued his military service in the Air National Guard as a Sergeant from 1970, until his honorable discharge on August 4, 1985.

After leaving the Air Force, Jim worked as a mechanic for Treasury, where he met Deborah, the mother of his sons. In the 1980s, he became a programmer for newspaper distribution systems, a career that took him to hundreds of papers around the world over the course of nearly 30 years.

Jim found enjoyment in reading, fishing, wood carving, and playing pool and darts competitively.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Brownlee (wife Sarah) and Justin Brownlee (wife Kaelee); his grandchildren, Marcellus Brownlee, Courtney Kruger, Austin Brownlee, Denver Brownlee, and Miles Brownlee; and his siblings, Kristine Campbell, Katherine Koetting, Carol Freeman, and Joel Koetting. He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Koetting.

No visitation is planned. Jim will be interred in a national cemetery, with details to be announced.