Patricia Delphine Walden: April 19, 1939 — February 15, 2026

LONGVIEW- Patricia Delphine Walden, born on April 19, 1939, in Longview, Washington, peacefully passed away on February 15, 2026, in Clatskanie, Oregon, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who touched the lives of many with her intelligence, warmth, and kind spirit.

Patricia attended R.A. Long High School and graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1957. She further pursued her education with one year of college at Lower Columbia College, where she studied bookkeeping. Her dedication to learning and passion for helping others were evident throughout her life.

A lover of horses and horseback riding, Patricia also enjoyed spending time with dogs and playing tennis. However, her greatest love was always her family. She took immense pride in her grandchildren and cherished moments spent with them.

In addition to her love for family, Patricia accomplished much in her professional life. She ran a large stable where she provided riding lessons to children and adults, including those with mental and physical disabilities, showcasing her commitment to nurturing both the spirit and skills of her students.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Doug Walden; her sister, Joan Marthaller-Brittain; her brother-in-law, Doug Brittain; her brother, Tom Marthaller; her sister-in-law, Julie Marthaller; her daughters, Sandy Groce, Michelle Wilson, and Dana Pierson, along with their respective spouses, Randy Groce, Dave Wilson, and Steve Pierson; her daughter-in-law, Renae Walden; as well as 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Toni Marthaller; her mother, Delphine Marthaller; her son, Chuck Walden; her sister, Delores Delaney; and her brother, Wally Marthaller.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on March 6, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA. Patricia’s legacy of kindness and love will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew her.