Rainier Mayor Issues Order Against Utility Late Fees and Shut-Offs for Federal Employees During Government Shutdown—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Federal employees living in Rainier won’t have to worry about utility late fees or shut-offs during the government shutdown. Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole issued the order yesterday, which takes effect immediately and remains in place until 30 days after the government reopens.

Cole said he’s encouraging other cities in Columbia County and across the state to follow suit. “These hardworking men and women didn’t ask for this — and here in Rainier, we take care of our own,” he said.

Federal employees not receiving pay during the shutdown can bring proof of employment or furlough status to City Hall to receive the temporary exemption.