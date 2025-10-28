St. Helens Man Indicted, Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges—KLOG 100.7 News

A major collaboration between law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a St. Helens man indicted on child sex abuse charges.

Back in May, the Oregon Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force sent detectives in St. Helens a report regarding child sexual abuse material that was uploaded to social media.

Initially, the identity of the perpetrator was unknown, but, after six months of investigating, which included multiple jurisdictions and the execution of multiple search warrants, St. Helens Police and the Oregon Department of Justice had their suspect. Just last Thursday (October 23rd), a Columbia County grand jury indicted 46-year-old Lucas Dean Greenwell of St. Helens on a total of fourteen counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse; eight in the first degree and six in the second degree.

Yesterday (October 27th), Greenwell was arrested by St. Helens officers in the 200 block of South 5th Street, only 3 minutes away from Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

The SHPD is looking for more information as they continue their investigation. If you have information on Lucas Dean Greenwell, please contact Detective Edwards at (503) 397-1521.