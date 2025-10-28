One Week Left to Vote in General Election—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You have just one week left to return your ballot for the general election — ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. next Tuesday, November 4th.

This year’s election mainly features local races and one proposed state amendment. In Cowlitz County, depending on where you live, your ballot may include contests for city council, school board, port, fire commissioner, or cemetery district seats.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said many people don’t realize it, but these local races often have the most direct political impact on their daily lives.

As of yesterday, just under 11% of ballots in Cowlitz County had been returned.

Ballots can be mailed — no stamp required — as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, or dropped off at an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you still need to register to vote or update your address, you can do so in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.