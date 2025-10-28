Carolyn Sue Lukrofka: January 29, 1947 – October 12, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Carolyn Sue Lukrofka passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the age of 78. She was born January 29, 1947 in San Diego, California to Maxine and Bill Lukrofka. She graduated high school in Portland, Oregon in 1965 and joined the United States Air Force in October of 1966. She met Ron Watson of Fairfield, IA while they were both stationed at Westover AFB in Massachusetts, and they had two daughters, Michelle Watson-Williams of St. Helens, OR and Kristine McHugh of Fairfield, IA. Carolyn continued her career in the USAF Reserves where she retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Carolyn had a love of cooking and graduated from the Western Culinary Institute after returning to Portland. She worked as a private chef and owned her own catering company. She enjoyed travel, volunteering, being a member of the American Legion, and spending time with her family. Carolyn is survived by her sister Patti Jay of Portland, OR and her brother John Lukrofka of Washington, IA. She is preceded in death by her brother Bill “Luke” Lukrofka of Woodinville, WA. Carolyn’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and the time she spent with them. They are Alix McHugh of Iowa City, IA, Grace McHugh of Minneapolis, MN, Colin Rylands of St. Helens, OR, Chase Rylands of Auburn, WA, and Skye Williams of St. Helens, OR. She will be greatly missed, but has left behind a legacy that will live on in those that she met and the lives that she touched.