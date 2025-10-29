Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Retains Fire Protection Class Rating—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue has retained its Fire Protection Class rating following a 2024 evaluation by the Washington Survey and Rating Bureau.

The district’s updated rating, which takes effect next month, keeps Cowlitz 2 among just 75 fire districts in Washington with a Class 3 designation out of 662 communities statewide. The evaluation reviewed response capability, hydrant access, and water supply, confirming the district continues to meet high standards for fire protection.

Cowlitz 2 also retained its Tender credit, recognizing its ability to deliver large volumes of water to areas without hydrants. Fire Chief Scott Goldstein credited the district’s volunteers, career staff, and Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff for their role in maintaining the rating, saying it reflects their ongoing commitment to community safety. The district is scheduled for reevaluation in 2029.