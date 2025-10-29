Two-Vehicle Crash Near Captain Yoby’s—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Retains Fire Protection Class Rating—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 29, 2025
More PeaceHealth Layoffs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 29, 2025
A two-vehicle crash blocked part of Allen Street yesterday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Allen Street and North 4th Avenue, near Captain Yoby’s, around 2:05 p.m. A Ford SUV and a PT Cruiser were found blocking the eastbound lanes, both with front-end damage.
All occupants were able to get out of their vehicles, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not yet been released.