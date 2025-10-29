More PeaceHealth Layoffs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some PeaceHealth employees got an email no one wants to receive yesterday — the company said it’s cutting 2.5 percent of its roughly 16,000-member workforce.

The Columbian reports that in the email, President and CEO Sarah Ness said the decision followed months of review to address “financial and operational realities.” The report said most of the affected positions are nonclinical and administrative roles within its Shared Services division. Some jobs will be eliminated, while others will remain unfilled.

It’s not yet known how many employees at PeaceHealth St. John in Longview are affected. Those who received layoff notices will have their last day of work this Friday. This is PeaceHealth’s second round of layoffs this year — in May, the organization cut about 1 percent of its staff and implemented a partial hiring freeze.