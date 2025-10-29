Daniel “Dan” James Molony: August 16, 1945 – October 10, 2025

RAINIER- Dan Molony was born in 1945 to Martha and George Molony in North Bend, Oregon. Before Dan went to school, they had a great time traveling around following logging jobs. Dan had great memories of this part of his life. Dan attended school in Scappoose followed by four years at Portland State University then Lewis and Clark. As children, Dan, his brother Dave and friend Gary Bradley spent many summer days playing with the log trucks his father had made for them. Toy log trucks gave way to real cars for which Dan and friends, while in their 20s had a body shop where Dan worked on his life long project of the beloved “Woody”.

By his 30s he had a body shop, worked at a toy store, worked at Freightliner/Daimlier (decided office work wasn’t his thing), bought rental houses and bought Little Jack Tavern with Tony Smith. Bought his first log truck and ran a successful log hauling business until retirement. His main passion was cars, work and accomplishments. Well known for his pranks, he kept us on our toes.

He cherished his friends, some decades younger and some older. He loved his grandchildren deeply. He was quite the artist, although he wouldn’t admit it.

We all loved him for so many different reasons. He was a very complex soul with so much to offer us all.