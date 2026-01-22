Phase 3 of Lower Columbia College Water Main Relocation on Wa Way & 15th Avenue Begins—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Today the 3rd phase of the Lower Columbia College water main relocation project is beginning, and it will impact traffic near the intersection of Washington Way and 15th Avenue through February 13th.

During this part of the project, Washington Way and 15th Avenue will have lane closures, detours, lane shifts, reduced speeds, and short delays. During this time, access to schools, businesses, parking, and emergency services will remain open. River Cities Transit bus stops in the project area will temporarily be relocated; just follow posted signage for the new stops.