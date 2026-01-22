Bicyclist Hit on 30th Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A bicyclist was injured yesterday morning after being hit by a vehicle on 30th Avenue.

First responders were on scene at the 2000 block of 30th near the Ocean Beach Highway Burger King just after 8:40 a.m. There, they found the male bicyclist down on the roadway. He reportedly had a serious but non-life-threatening hip injury.

The roadway was blocked off at Maryland Street as the incident was investigated and the victim was taken to the hospital.