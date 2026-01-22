Curtis Lee Bowers: September 18, 1954 — January 13, 2026

LONGVIEW- Curtis Lee Bowers passed away on January 13, 2026 after a long battle with Cancer. He is survived by his twin sister Colleen Wilson (Art), his brother Larry Bowers, and brother-in-law Mike Murphree, as well as a nephew, numerous nieces, and many great nieces and nephews. Curtis was proceeded in death by his parents George and Lorraine Bowers, his sister Linda Murphree, and his sister-in-law Jeanie Bowers. Curtis was born and raised in Longview, Washington, where he grew up with an appreciation for the outdoors, hands-on creativity, and exploring the world around him.

In his younger years, Curtis took an interest in raising pigeons and spent much of his childhood outdoors. He enjoyed a range of hobbies throughout his life, including snow sports, music, skateboarding, traveling, and cycling.

He graduated from R.A. Long High School and earned his associate degree from Lower Columbia College, where he served as President of the LCC Ski Club. Curtis continued his education at Central Washington University before completing his degree in Business Management and Sales in Guadalajara, Mexico. His career took him from Portland—where he worked as a sales representative for General Electric—to Seattle, where he helped run Andrews Supply Company. After the company closed, he continued working in sales for several organizations.

Music was a central part of Curtis’s life. A talented guitarist and singer, he brought his instrument to gatherings, holidays, and quiet afternoons. His family kept a guitar on hand, so he always had one available to play. Curtis could often be found strumming away where he was always open for requests as he kept up on the current trends in music. His passion for music, passed on by both parents, helped to create a lively environment at family events.

Curtis’s artistic talents extended beyond music. He created stained-glass art, including the windows designed for the family cabin at Mayfield, where his craftsmanship remains on display. He also had a natural ability with plants and filled his home with the greenery he tended.

Curtis had a lifelong interest in travel. He returned often to Mexico, enjoying annual trips to Club Med and later spent time on the Big Island of Hawaii, particularly in the North Shore area.

Highly active throughout his life, Curtis was a skilled snow skier—once featured in The Daily News for his skiing abilities—and an enthusiastic skateboarder who continued skateboarding into his seventies. After returning to Longview in 2007, he spent time working locally before choosing to care for his parents. During these years, he purchased a home near Lake Sacajawea, where he enjoyed bicycling regularly. He and his sister created a weekly tradition known as “Twin Mondays,” spending time together exploring the beach or enjoying local outings.

Curtis’s later years were spent in retirement, where he continued to pursue his interests, stay active, and enjoy time with his sisters. His life reflected a wide range of experiences, creativity, and personal passions.

A service for Curtis will be held at 11:00 AM on January 23rd, at the Longview Memorial Cemetery Steele chapel with a reception to follow. A private interment at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens on Mt. Brynion Road in Kelso will follow.