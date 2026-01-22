Cheryl Tan MacKay: December 15, 1980 – November 28, 2025

KELSO- Cheryl Tan MacKay was born December 15, 1980 in Butuan City, Philippines. Cheryl was funny, charismatic, and full of life, and she was taken from this world too soon on November 28th, 2025.

In 1999, she gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Krystelle, whom she adored. A year later, Cheryl married John MacKay and settled in the city of Camas, Washington where she was a homemaker and worked in retail and education. After their divorce, Cheryl then lived many years in the Portland, Oregon area working in hospitality, and eventually, she settled in Kelso, Washington.

Cheryl had a silly and vocal dog named Luna, whom Cheryl pampered every chance she could get. Cheryl’s hobbies were travel, beauty and fashion, calligraphy, cooking, and interior design.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter Krystelle, her parents Lourdes and Manuel, her siblings Mary Ann, Michelle, and Ken, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cheryl will be remembered for her funny and caring nature. For those in Cheryl’s life who cared for her and shared a laugh with her: Thank you for being a friend.