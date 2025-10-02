Pets Suffer From Smoke Inhalation During Home Fire in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cougar Man Killed in Lewis River Road Crash North of Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 2, 2025
Mitzi Jeanne Iverson
October 2, 2025
Some pets are lucky to be alive after a Woodland police officer spotted smoke coming from a home yesterday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m., the officer reported smoke at a residence in the 2400 block of Lewis River Road. They went inside and found a fire starting in the kitchen. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and contained the flames to the kitchen.
No residents were home, but three cats and a dog were rescued. All suffered smoke inhalation but are expected to fully recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.