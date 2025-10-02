Pets Suffer From Smoke Inhalation During Home Fire in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some pets are lucky to be alive after a Woodland police officer spotted smoke coming from a home yesterday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., the officer reported smoke at a residence in the 2400 block of Lewis River Road. They went inside and found a fire starting in the kitchen. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and contained the flames to the kitchen.

No residents were home, but three cats and a dog were rescued. All suffered smoke inhalation but are expected to fully recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.