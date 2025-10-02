Mitzi Jeanne Iverson: September 2, 1933 – September 27, 2025

ST. HELENS- Mitzi J. Iverson died Saturday, September 27th 2025, in Sisseton, SD while visiting area family. She was preceded in death by husband Merle Iverson who passed in 1992. She was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church on Division Road. She is survived by children Kevin (Shirley), Lisa Luttrell (Dan), Chris (Kay). Her grandchildren Danny Luttrell, Mike Luttrell, Candice Fuller (Steve), Sam Iverson (Hailey), Kelsie Richter (Jeremy), Kyle Iverson, Marisa Iverson (Rick). Her great grandchildren Remmie, Emery, Huxley, Treyvin, Tess, Emmitt and Ella.

The family will be setting up a memorial fund benefitting Calvary Lutheran for those wishing to donate in her memory.

Services will be held October 25th 2025, at 11am at Calvary Lutheran church on Division Road in St. Helens, Oregon. All are welcome.