Sean Edwin Halk: August 17, 1996 – September 29, 2025

LONGVIEW- Sean Halk passed away on September 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and quiet strength. He is lovingly remembered by his father, Chuck; his mother, Philina; and his stepmother, Patty. He is also survived by his grandmother, Darlene; his sister, Kylee; and his brothers, Eric and Brian. Sean’s memory will be cherished by his aunts Tammy and Avalina, uncle Stan, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Sean had a big heart and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His compassion and selflessness touched more lives than he likely ever realized. He was a passionate anime fan, a dedicated gamer, and took great pride in his health and fitness.

Sean will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warmth, humor, and generous spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.