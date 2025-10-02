Cougar Man Killed in Lewis River Road Crash North of Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Cougar man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Lewis River Road north of Battle Ground yesterday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2:20 p.m. when 70-year-old Francis Isselhardt of Cougar crossed the center line near Lewis River Park in a 2004 Buick SUV. He struck a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 26-year-old Mary Wright of Yacolt, with passenger 27-year-old Walker Wright, before colliding head-on with a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by 40-year-old Michael Lorah of Woodland.

Isselhardt was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he later died. Mary and Walker Wright were hospitalized at Legacy Salmon Creek, and Lorah was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest.

Troopers say everyone was wearing seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.