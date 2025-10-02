First Thursday Series “The Wreck of Rose Valley”—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum continues its First Thursday Series tonight with “The Wreck of Rose Valley: Legend and Legacy.”

The program covers the 1947 B-25 crash in Rose Valley, which is believed to be the first crash of the newly formed U.S. Air Force, and its connection to the Maury Island Incident, including reports of “flying discs.”

Attendees will hear the story, see recovered materials, and view small artifacts collected this summer. The program starts at 7 p.m. at the Museum, 405 Allen Street in Kelso.