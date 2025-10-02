New Entryway at Cowlitz County Event Center Near Completion—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Trout Lake Man Identified as Man Killed in Battle Ground Plane Crash Last Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 2, 2025
First Thursday Series “The Wreck of Rose Valley”—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 2, 2025
Construction of the new 5th Avenue and Washington Street entryway at the Cowlitz County Event Center is nearly complete.
Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony has been delayed until Wednesday, October 15th at 11 a.m.
The project is part of the Event Center’s long-term master plan and was funded by Cowlitz County Rural Economic Development Funds and the Public Facilities District’s budget.