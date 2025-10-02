Trout Lake Man Identified as Man Killed in Battle Ground Plane Crash Last Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Trout Lake man has been identified as the man killed in that crash last week at Goheen Field north of Battle Ground.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 76-year-old Kenneth Shaffer.

Shaffer’s Cessna Skyhawk went down near the runway just after 10am Friday and was engulfed in flames, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue extinguished the fire minutes later.

A preliminary FAA report says the aircraft lost control under unknown circumstances before striking trees west of the runway. FlightAware data shows the plane circled the airport several times, rapidly gaining and losing altitude, before crashing.