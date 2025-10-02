Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Puts Out Scam Notice—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Portion of Nichols Blvd Closing for Tree Removal Work—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 2, 2025
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new phone scam.
Scammers are posing as sheriff’s deputies and telling people they have a warrant for “a federal matter.” They then pressure victims to pay it off with gift cards.
Deputies say if you get a call like this about something you don’t recognize or that doesn’t make sense, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency directly to verify.