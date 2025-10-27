Peter Karavolos: August 15, 1933 — October 19, 2025

LONGVIEW- Peter Karavolos, a beloved culinary master renowned for his expertise in Greek cuisine, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2025, at the age of 92, in Longview, Washington. Born on August 15, 1933, in Kardamila, Chios, Greece, Peter led a life marked by hard work, dedication, and a deep love for his family.

Peter’s journey was one of resilience and tenacity. A proud member of the Greek Orthodox Church, he survived the trials of World War II and later served in the Greek Merchant Marine. His commitment to excellence led him to graduate from the Greek Culinary School, where he honed his skills, achieving recognition as the third-ranked chef in the Midwest. His proud accomplishments also included becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, a milestone that held great significance for him.

As a chef, Peter was not only known for his culinary talents but also for his captivating personality. He was a hard-working provider who loved to share his passion for cooking with friends and family. His hobbies included deep-sea fishing, gardening, and creating whimsical “contraptions” that sparked joy and laughter among those close to him. An animal lover and a Natural Geographic enthusiast, he spent much of his time nurturing his garden and tending to his cherished fruit trees, often engaging in amusing battles against squirrels for supremacy over his crops—a testament to his spirited nature.

Peter is survived by his loving sons Angelo Karavolos and Nick Karavolos, along with his grandchildren Ashley Karavolos, Graham Karavolos, and Evan Karavolos. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and culinary brilliance that will live on through them.

He is preceded in death by his father, Angelo Karavolos, his mother, Helen Karavolos, his wife, Georgia Gallanis-Karavolos, his daughter, Irene Karavolos, and his granddaughter, Tiffany Karavolos. Each of these treasured relationships brought immense joy and fulfillment to his life.

Peter Karavolos will be deeply missed, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, resilience, and culinary mastery encourages us to cherish our family and the traditions that bring us together.

A Private Graveside service will be help at Longview Memorial Park.