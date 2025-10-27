Rauha Miriam Huhta: November 28, 1934 — October 24, 2025

LONGVIEW- Rauha Miriam Huhta (née Alajoki) was born in the family farmhouse near Menahga, MN to John and Lillian Alajoki on November 28, 1934, and she slept away in faith on October 24, 2025. She was raised on the family farm and learned about hard work and sacrifice. Rauha earned a teaching certificate from Bemidji State University and became a schoolteacher. She taught grade school in Staples, MN and at Kessler Elementary School in Longview, WA.

On June 13, 1959, Rauha married Wilbert Huhta of Longview, WA. Together they built a warm and loving home, raising twelve children: Susan (Kenneth Simonson), Timothy (Joanne Simonson), Thomas (Anita Hakso), Sarah (Kari Hakso), Janet (Thomas Skoog), Virginia (Steven Wisuri), Jennifer (Nels Plough), Daniel (Soili Nissilä), Rachael (Mark Smith), Amy (Michael Heim), Robert (Tara Gilbertson), and Phillip (Angela Johnson). She had 88 grandchildren and 93 great grandchildren.

Rauha was preceded in death by her dear husband Wilbert Huhta, daughter Sarah Hakso, parents John and Lillian Alajoki, sister Lyyli Alajoki, brother Elmer and his wife Elsie Alajoki, brother Ruben and his wife Elsa Alajoki, sister Vieno and her husband Howard Phillips, sister Thelma and her husband Paul Ojalehto, and grandson Joseph Plough.

Rauha joyfully and tirelessly served and hosted others throughout her life. This included a special joy in serving Finnish guests and Christian friends. Her children and grandchildren especially experienced her labor of love. The family home was full of her love and graciousness, and often bustled with festivity and activity like grand central station on Friday and Saturday nights, holidays, and special occasions. Rauha efficiently and fondly orchestrated it all, and the aromas from her baking and cooking, such as apple pie, often wafted in the air. She showed her love through acts of service and selflessly putting the needs of others above her own.

Rauha attended Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church and served in various ways as asked. She believed living faith is a gift from God, and it was the most precious matter in her life. She lived of the gospel and taught of God’s great grace, truth, and forgiveness. Rauha, whose name means peace, has now laid down her travel staff and been called to eternal sabbath rest and peace in her heavenly home. She will be remembered with love and longing by her grateful family and all that knew her.

A funeral service will be held on October 31st at 11:00 AM at Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church, which is located at 261 Wohl Rd, Longview, WA 98632. All who knew and loved Rauha are warmly invited to attend.