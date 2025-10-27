Cindy Lee Munger: March 23, 1957 – October 12, 2025

KELSO- Cindy Lee Munger passed away on October 12, 2025, at the age of 68, after a brief battle with cancer — diagnosed less than a week before her passing. Even in those final days, she faced everything with the same strength, humor, and grit that defined her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicky, son-in-law Jason, their eight children, and six grandchildren. She also leaves behind two other grandchildren, Jack and Elizabeth, whom she loved dearly and stayed close to, even from across the country.

If we didn’t list her accomplishments, she’d probably come back just to give us a good smack — because Cindy earned every bit of recognition she got. She was a registered nurse, a licensed small airplane pilot, and a certified scuba diver. A true jack of all trades, and a master of many.

Cindy had a spirit that couldn’t be contained — adventurous, caring, fiercely independent, and endlessly curious. She touched countless lives through her compassion, her humor, and her drive to experience everything life had to offer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service.